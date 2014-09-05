UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, Sept 4 Borse Dubai has launched an accelerated sale of 8.5 million shares in the London Stock Exchange, representing around 3.1 percent of the company's issued capital, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The latest price guidance on the shares is 20.20 pounds ($33) each, one of the sources said, valuing the stake at 171.7 million pounds and representing a 3 percent discount to the closing price of 20.85 pounds.
The deal is well covered with books closing at 1800 GMT, one of the sources said.
The proceeds from the sale will be used to fully subscribe to the LSE's upcoming rights issue. Bourse Dubai will remain the LSE's largest shareholder with a 17.4 pct stake.
Nomura is sole bookrunner on the transaction. (1 US dollar = 0.6117 British pound) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Keiron Henderson)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.