BRIEF-TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals starts Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks
May 26 BORYUNG PHARM CO.,LTD :
* Says it signs an exclusive sales contract with Zuelling pharma, to supply particular medicine
* Says contract price of 33.83 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yjbAEY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international physicians and seriously ill patients from an executive order that limits immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company