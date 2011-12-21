* Bosch to acquire Conergy's Voltwerk Electronics

* No purchase price disclosed

* Move expands Bosch's presence in solar value chain

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 Robert Bosch, the world's top automotive supplier, will enter one of the last profitable niches of the solar industry by acquiring the inverter business of Conergy, a sign that competition in the sector is getting tougher.

Bosch has been gradually working its way through the solar value chain via takeovers, buying solar cell maker Ersol for more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2008 and panel maker Aleo Solar a year later.

Conergy unit Voltwerk Electronics produces solar inverters -- key components that convert electricity generated from panels into a form which can be fed into an electricity grid. It has a workforce of around 100 and generated sales of 68 million euros ($89 million) in 2010.

The acquisition is pending approval by the anti-trust authorities. The companies declined to give a purchase price by mutual agreement, Conergy said in a statement.

"Competition in the inverter sector grows by the minute as companies rush in to benefit from still high margins. This is just another piece of evidence," NordLB analyst Holger Fechner said in response to the Bosch acquisition.

Falling government subsidies, oversupply and low-cost competition have virtually destroyed any margins in the solar module and cell businesses, driving some companies, most notably U.S.-based Solyndra LLC and Germany's Solon, out of the sector already.

To keep earning money in the industry, players are trying to grab their share of the solar inverter market, where margins are still high as competition is not yet as fierce as in other parts of the value chain.

Germany's SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, earlier this year had to slash its 2011 targets, saying its operating margin could drop to less than 15 percent from more than 27 percent in 2010. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)