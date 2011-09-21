FRANKFURT, Sept 21 A leading German white goods manufacturer owned by industrial conglomerates Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Bosch borrowed 2 billion yuan ($313.3 million) on the offshore renminbi bond market in Hong Kong, the firm's first ever debt issue.

China has allowed non-financial corporations to issue so called "Dim Sum" offshore bonds denominated in its own currency only since last year, so the issue is just the second for a German company after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) in May.

"So far many western companies finance their investments in China using bank loans, but the Hong Kong capital market is growing in importance due to the attractive conditions in the offshore renminbi market and the stark restrictions in bank lending," said Ingo Nolden, HSBC's Director of Debt Capital Markets in Germany.

"Building up a liquid market for renminbi bonds is a milestone on the way to establishing the renminbi as a reserve currency," he added in a statement.

HSBC said that so far more than 40 percent of the 120 billion yuan in bonds issued this year stemmed from non-financials.

Of that overall figure, the bank helped arrange the issue of 57 Dim Sum bonds this year for a total volume of 27.2 billion yuan.

BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH, which makes home appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, split the bond issue into three separate tranches.

The bond offers coupons of 2.375 percent for the portion maturing in three years. For the five-year tranche, investors will receive an interest rate of 3.375 percent while the seven-year tranche pays 4 percent.

Bosch Siemens, as the joint venture is more commonly known, is the world's third largest home appliance manufacturer with revenues of over 9 billion euros last year and more than 700 million in operating profit.

Sales in Asia rose 34 percent in 2010 to 1.28 billion euros, providing the fastest growth the company registered.

($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Cowell)