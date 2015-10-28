(Adds Dyson comment)

FRANKFURT Oct 28 Robert Bosch's household appliances business BSH is suing British bagless vacuum cleaner pioneer Dyson Ltd over accusations that the German business manipulated energy efficiency tests, it said on Wednesday.

The British company's inventor-founder James Dyson had said that cleaners made by Bosch and Siemens drew more power in actual use in the home than they did in laboratory tests, likening the matter to the Volkswagen diesel-emissions scandal in the United States.

BSH was a joint venture between Bosch and Siemens until earlier this year.

"BSH strenuously rejects these allegations, which are unfounded and untrue," the German company said in a statement, adding that it had initiated legal steps against Dyson in Britain, without elaborating.

Dyson Ltd said it was disappointed by the legal action.

"We will not be diverted from what is a crucial consumer issue," James Dyson said in a statement. "What Bosch and Siemens have done we believe circumvents the purpose of the EU energy regulations and misleads consumers."

James Dyson has often complained about the dominance of Germany and the influence of German manufacturers in setting standards for European industry.

The entrepreneur told BBC radio last November that he would vote to leave the European Union over the issue.

"With his completely unfounded accusations of cheating in the past week he has now overstepped the mark, which is why we will now initiate legal steps against Dyson," BSH Chief Executive Karsten Ottenberg said in a statement.

Car parts supplier Robert Bosch makes a popular diesel engine-management programme used by several leading carmakers including Volkswagen.

Car parts supplier Robert Bosch makes a popular diesel engine-management programme used by several leading carmakers including Volkswagen.

Volkswagen has acknowledged that it modified the engine software to circumvent U.S. emissions standards. It is not clear whether Bosch helped it to do so.