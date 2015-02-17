BERLIN Feb 17 The auto industry is stepping up
efforts to introduce highly automated cars as software makers
Google and perhaps even Apple forge plans to
build a vehicle, the chief executive of Bosch said on
Tuesday.
Apple has declined to comment on whether it will become a
manufacturer of cars, but the speculation about the emergence of
a new rival from Silicon Valley is enough to force the
established industry to react, analysts and car executives said.
Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner said the emergence of a prototype
vehicle by Internet giant Google had already demonstrated the
potential disruption of an Apple car.
"Google is pushing the theme of self-driving cars very
strongly. That's having a very positive effect for the entire
automotive industry, because it enormously accelerates the pace
of introducing drive-assist systems and semi-automatic
functions," he said at a conference in Berlin.
Denner declined to comment on whether Bosch was working
together with Apple to develop a car.
"That's something many would like to know but unfortunately
I cannot comment. We only talk about customer projects when
they're implemented," he said.
Apple is talking to experts at carmakers and automotive
suppliers about how to make a self-driving electric car, a
senior auto industry source told Reuters.
Itay Michaeli, an auto analyst at Citi, said carmakers such
as Ford and General Motors will now redouble
efforts to introduce automation features to their vehicle fleet.
"Even if no car is ever produced, it may accelerate the race
to adopt 'Car of the Future' technologies," Michaeli said.
Anybody who wants to build a self-driving car needs to
understand sensors, algorithms and software, Denner said. If
Apple really wanted to explore this market, it would probably
talk with the entire industry, Denner said.
The emergence of a new auto industry player will further
intensify a war for talent, making it tougher for suppliers like
Bosch and established carmakers like BMW, Daimler
and Volkswagen to retain staff.
"We can see competition for talent between tech companies in
Silicon Valley. It's the usual fluctuation and, yes, Bosch is
also suffering in this respect at its research and development
centre. But what I do not see as yet is an aggressive lobbying
for our automotive experts here in Germany," Denner said.
