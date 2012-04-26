(Corrects share of automotive parts business in group operating profit to 86 percent from 88 percent in sixth paragraph)

STUTTGART/FRANKFURT, April 25 The rising cost of raw materials on everything from plastics to metals means German industrial group Robert Bosch GmbH will likely miss its pretax margin target in 2012 for the second year in a row, it said on Thursday.

Bosch, the world's largest supplier to the auto industry, said it expects to grow earnings before tax on an absolute basis nevertheless, helped in part by lower one-off charges this year.

"It will be difficult to once again achieve (a pretax profit margin) within our target corridor of 7 to 8 percent in 2012 already, due to the continued high cost for raw materials and further upfront investments in new business areas," Franz Fehrenbach, its outgoing chief executive, said in a statement.

The company said first-quarter revenue rose 5 percent, putting it on track to meet its 3-5 percent forecast rise, and said it planned to continue spending and investing over 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) in future growth this year.

Heavy writedowns in its solar energy business caused 2011 earnings before tax to drop by more than a quarter to 2.63 billion euros, leaving its margin at just 5.1 percent after 7.4 percent in the previous year.

Its automotive parts business is its largest division, accounting for almost 60 percent of the 51.5 billion euros in consolidated revenue and 86 percent of group operating profit.

Volkmar Denner, the 55-year-old current head of research and engineering, beat out auto parts chief Bernd Bohr to replace Fehrenbach on July 1 in a move that makes him only the seventh CEO since Bosch was founded in 1886.

The company, owned by the Bosch Foundation, has a tradition of being conservatively managed and is insulated by a virtually bullet-proof balance sheet. Shareholder equity matched all outstanding liabilities at the end of last year.

($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann in Stuttgart and Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt)