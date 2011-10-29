FRANKFURT Oct 29 Robert Bosch expects soaring raw material prices to add costs in the hundreds of millions of euros again in 2011, the finance chief of the world's biggest automotive supplier said.

"We saw a very big price increase in the first half that we will be able to compensate only partly via hedging," Stefan Asenkerschbaumer said in an interview published in the Saturday edition of German daily newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.

Bosch has great demand, among other, for copper, aluminium, precious metals and rare earths.

"That is why we will see a burden on the raw material side on the scale of that in 2010," he said.

He still affirmed that Bosch aims to reach 2011 sales of 50 billion euros.

"We are overall confident that we will achieve what we have set out to do," he said.

He said there would certainly be some slowdown in demand in certain regions as a result of weak economic growth, but he stressed there would still be growth opportunities in emerging markets and the energy sector.

Separately, the head of Bosch's automotive business told weekly magazine Automobilwoche that he sees Germany's car industry weathering a possible economic downturn without experiencing a full-blown crisis.

"We are gently applying the brakes already to be prepared for possible delays," the magazine quoted Bernd Bohr as saying.

"But if we look at deliveries being called, we do not see a sign of any downturn, expect in a few particular markets." (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Ron Askew)