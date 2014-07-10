BERLIN, July 10 German car parts supplier Robert Bosch expects full-year sales to be at the top end of its target range, its chief executive told a newspaper.

"Earlier this year we expected growth of between 3 and 5 percent. We now expect to finish at the top end of the range," Volkmar Denner was quoted as saying by German daily Handelsblatt in an article to be published on Friday.

That would mean Bosch, an unlisted company, would report revenue of more than 48 billion euros ($65.5 billion) this year, compared with 46 billion euros last year.

Denner also told the paper the company was investing about 500 million euros a year in new projects to complement its existing operations. After a failed foray into solar technology, Bosch wants to tap into a growing market for internet-enabled devices and systems to allow autonomous driving.

