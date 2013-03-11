STUTTGART, Germany, March 11 Bosch, one of the world's leading suppliers to the auto industry, expects revenue from the sale of car parts to grow slightly this year as it grabs a bigger share of components built in each car.

"We're growing above all through higher turnover per car, less through higher production levels," said Bernd Bohr, responsible for Bosch's core car parts division, in an interview with Reuters. (Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Christiaan Hetzner; editing by Victoria Bryan)