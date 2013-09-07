UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete, a joint venture of Siemens and Robert Bosch, on Saturday denied a magazine article saying the recall of 5 million dishwashers would cost it up to 700 million euros ($921 million).
"This figure lacks any foundation and is plucked out of the air," a spokesman for BSH said, responding to an article in German magazine Focus that had reported the number, saying it had been mentioned by a company manager at an internal meeting.
The spokesman declined to say how much the recall would cost the group.
On Thursday, BSH said it would recall 5 million dishwashers worldwide, having discovered that a faulty electrical part poses a fire hazard.
There have for several years been problems with the dishwashers, branded Bosch, Siemens, Neff, Constructa and Junker+Ruh, but they had previously been assumed to be caused by problems related to local power grids, BSH said.
($1 = 0.7600 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources