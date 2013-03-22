UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 22 German manufacturing conglomerate Bosch said it would shut down its solar energy operations, which posted heavy losses in 2012, the latest blow to the troubled German photovoltaics industry.
Bosch, one of the world's largest car parts makers, said on Friday it would end photovoltaics production early next year and would soon seek to sell parts of the business.
The unit, built around the takeovers of Aleo Solar and Ersol, chalked up a loss of about 1 billion euros last year.
The company said in January it was looking into all options with regard to the business with 3,000 staff, having written off the assets entirely last year.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources