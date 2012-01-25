* EconMin pushes for cap after record 2011 installation
STUTTGART, Jan 25 A plan by Germany's
economy minister to cap solar panel installation at just over a
tenth of last year's level would spell the end of the domestic
solar energy industry, German manufacturer Bosch said.
New solar installations last year reached a record 7,500 MW
in Germany, the world's largest solar energy market, as prices
fall and ahead of the phasing out of generous subsidies.
Soaring volumes have prompted opponents of large-scale
government intervention, above all the junior coalition partner
Free Democrats (FDP), to demand the industry wean itself off
state support more quickly.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, the embattled leader of
the highly unpopular FDP, has proposed legislation that would
limit installation to only 1 gigawatt (GW) annually in a bid to
shore up dwindling internal support for his leadership.
"Should we do that, then photovoltaic is dead in Germany,"
Bosch Chief Executive Franz Fehrenbach told reporters late on
Tuesday in Stuttgart, where he also presented preliminary sales
and earnings for last year.
The comments were embargoed for publication on Wednesday.
Roesler's cabinet colleague Norbert Roettgen and his
environment ministry are expected to favour more moderate caps
of 5 GW. A Christian Democrat (CDU) from Chancellor Angela
Merkel's own party, Roettgen's political standing has risen
since Merkel decided to phase out nuclear power.
The world's largest auto parts maker best known for its
sparkplugs, Bosch invested heavily in solar cells and panels
during the German industry's heyday. It now says nearly one of
every two euros it spent on solar was wasted.
Roughly 2 billion euros ($2.60 billion) were spent on
expensive acquisitions of Ersol and Aleo Solar as
well as a new solar cell production plant in Germany.
Bosch booked a writedown of roughly 500 million euros on its
solar energy assets in 2011, after already taking an impairment
charge in 2009 amounting to just over 400 million.
Bosch is not the only German solar energy company that is
struggling. Module maker Solon filed for bankruptcy
last month while Q-Cells, once the world's No.1 maker
of solar cells, plans a debt-to-equity swap for two of its
convertible bonds to stave off a possible insolvency.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost
Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the
industry still depends.
