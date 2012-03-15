* Governments are reserved about investments

* Client uncertainty led to margin pressure

* 2011 net profit 254 mln euros vs 243 mln euros seen (Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, March 15 Dutch dredging and maritime services firm Boskalis Westminster said on Thursday it expected another fall in profit this year as clients hold off on investment decisions, putting pressure on margins and equipment use.

Boskalis, the world's largest dredger and owner of salvaging and towing firm SMIT, reported a 2011 net profit of 254 million euros, beating analysts average forecast of 243 million euros.

Net profit fell 18 percent compared with 2010 partly due to margin pressure and lower equipment use last year, Boskalis said.

"We are currently unable to provide quantitative guidance for the 2012 annual result. We however anticipate that we will not be able to match the 2011 result," Boskalis said in a statement.

"Due to the increased uncertainties in the international markets there is continued hesitancy amongst clients with regard to investment decisions."

It singled out European governments, which are trying to cut spending and reduce budget deficits.

Its order book was 3.5 billion euros as of December, 7 percent higher than a year earlier, the company said.

Boskalis competes with privately-owned Van Oord and Belgian dredging company DEME, which is jointly owned by Belgian building group CFE and holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Cowell)