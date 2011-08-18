* H1 sales up 10 pct to 1.250 bln eur (Rtrs poll 1.303 bln)

* H1 EBITDA up 16 pct to 276.8 mln eur (Rtrs poll 274 mln)

* Sees H2 result in line with H1

* Boskalis shares down 10.7 pct, biggest Amsterdam decliner

(Adds analyst comments, shares)

By Greg Roumeliotis

AMSTERDAM, Aug 18 Royal Boskalis Westminster , the world's largest dredger, warned on Thursday that challenging market conditions could delay new projects in the oil and gas sector and the global ports industry.

The Dutch company has already warned it will not match its bumper 2010 earnings this year, as fierce competition reduced returns on projects and led to overcapacity in some of its vessels.

Boskalis said there was an abundance of initiatives from its clients for new and in many cases large maritime infrastructure projects that were expected to come to market in the next two years, but it cautioned that delays could not be ruled out.

"We ... expect that the recently exacerbated macroeconomic unrest will affect the timing of these investments and are factoring in the possibility that investment decisions in large-scale projects may slip into 2012 and 2013," Chief Executive Peter Berdowski said in a statement.

Boskalis said that, barring unforeseen circumstances, the result for the second half of 2011 would be in line with the first half, and total capital expenditure in 2011 was expected to amount to between 300 million and 325 million euros.

"The outlook will be a disappointment for the market," Rabo Securities analysts said. "We believe that consensus has to cut its full-year (net profit) estimate for approximately 260 million euros to the 230-240 million euro range."

"The market will also become more cautious for 2012."

Shares in Boskalis fell as much as 11.8 percent to touch lows not seen since February 2010 and were down 10.5 percent at 23.73 euros at 0721 GMT, the biggest faller in a declining Amsterdam market.

DELAYED PROJECTS

In April Boskalis said it should be able to match a record 2010 financial result in 2013 as it invested 1 billion euros over the coming three years to renew and expand parts of its fleet.

"Depending on the tempo that projects come to the market, (the 2013 target) could be attainable, and if they don't, then it will be pushed back, and 2013 could become 2014. The coming months will be the deciding factor," Berdowski told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

While first-half earnings were down in Boskalis's dredging and earthmoving division, overall results were buoyed by last year's acquisition of Dutch peer Smit.

Boskalis saw a 16 percent rise in first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 276.8 million euros on revenues of 1.25 billion, up 10 percent, thanks to Smit's harbour towage, terminals and salvage operations.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected EBITDA of 274 million euros on revenues of 1.303 billion euros.

Its order book fell to 3 billion euros from 3.2 billion euros at the end of 2010.

In a bid to diversify further away from dredging, Boskalis said in June it planned to buy a Dutch family-owned builder, MNO Vervat, more than doubling its infrastructure revenues by moving into civil construction. (Additional reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by David Cowell and Will Waterman)