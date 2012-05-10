AMSTERDAM May 10 Dutch dredging and maritime services firm Boskalis Westminster reiterated on Thursday its 2012 sales will be lower than in 2011 as market circumstances remained challenging with continued pressure on revenue and margins.

Boskalis, the world's largest dredger and owner of salvaging and towing firm SMIT, said in a trading update its average utilization of the large vessels improved slightly.

At the end of March, the order book amounted to 3.55 billion euros, excluding some recently acquired contracts, Boskalis said.

Boskalis competes with privately-owned Van Oord and Belgian dredging company DEME, which is jointly owned by Belgian building group CFE and holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac)