India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
AMSTERDAM, March 15 Dutch dredging and maritime services firm Boskalis Westminster said on Thursday it expected a lower result this year as uncertain clients hold back on investment decisions, putting pressure on margins and equipment use.
Boskalis, the world's largest dredger and owner of salvaging and towing firm SMIT, reported a 2011 net profit of 254 million euros, beating analysts average forecast of 243 million euros. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks reached a fresh four-month high on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and the rate hike outlook sent Wall Street to record highs.
* Kim Jong Nam died on way to hospital from Kuala Lumpur airport