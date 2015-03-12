(Adds CEO quotes, analyst, details)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, March 12 Dutch marine engineering and
dredging firm Boskalis said it is not preparing to bid
for smaller rival Fugro in which it holds a 20
percent stake, although it would be a "good fit."
"We are not preparing an offer for Fugro," Boskalis chief
executive Peter Berdowski said after the company reported net
profit of 490.3 million euros ($520.26 million) for 2014, ahead
of the 457 million average forecast of analysts polled by
Reuters. Revenue was 3.2 billion against analysts' expectations
of 3.3 billion.
Berdowski also said his company wanted the right to ask
questions about Fugro's poison pill provisions that protect it
against takeovers.
The poison pill in question is an institute linked to Fugro
called Stichting Continuiteit Fugro. It has the right to buy
preference shares in two Curacao-based units of Fugro: Fugro
Consultants International and Fugro Financial International.
But ABN Amro analyst Thijs Berkelder said he expected
Boskalis to use its healthy balance sheet to pursue
acquisitions. "It still has plenty war chest room left," he
wrote in a note.
Berdowski said Fugro had two traditional Dutch protective
measures against takeovers and also an "obscure construction" on
Curacao. Boskalis has taken legal action in a bid to have the
structure dismantled.
"We have 20 percent in a company and somebody in the
Netherlands Antilles can say at any time that they want to take
it for themselves. That's anachronistic," he said.
Berdowski said Boskalis and Fugro were a good fit in terms
of specialist market niches, fleet, and culture, and that Fugro
had valuable specialist know-how, especially in subsea soil.
Boskalis has a track record of doing deals. In 2012, it took
a majority stake in maritime transport group Dockwise, now its
subsidiary, by joining with another shareholder.
Shares in Fugro, which specialises in prospecting for
deep-sea hydrocarbon deposits, have come under pressure from low
oil prices and their impact on oil companies' spending plans.
Shares in Fugro were up 1.9 percent at 0819 GMT. Boskalis
shares were up 2.4 percent.
Boskalis, which is involved in dredging, offshore energy,
maritime transport and salvage, beat consensus net profit
forecasts in 2014, partly because of 200 million euros in
exceptional items including cancellations and rescheduling fees.
It made no forecast for this year, but said the outlook for
offshore energy was mixed, while it expected the dredging and
towage markets to be stable. It said it planned capital
expenditure of 250-275 million euros during this year.
($1 = 0.9424 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and
Jane Merriman)