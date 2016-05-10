AMSTERDAM May 10 Dutch marine engineer Boskalis
said its first-quarter revenue had declined sharply compared
with last year, partly due to the end of the giant Suez Canal
enlargement project, and said full-year net profit would be
sharply down.
Boskalis, a leading global port services and dredging
company, said in a trading update on Tuesday its order book had
nonetheless lengthened slightly over the quarter, up from 2.49
billion euros at the end of 2015.
Marine engineers have been hit hard by low oil prices, which
have prompted oil companies to cut back on offshore prospecting,
and by the conclusion of the Suez project, an earnings bonanza
for dredging companies.
When it announced full-year results in March, the company
had predicted a tough 2016 amid low oil and commodity prices.
Shares nonetheless fell more than 3 percent on the announcement
before largely recovering.
The company said it planned capital expenditure, including
acquisitions, of around 200 million euros over 2016, all of
which would be financed from its own cashflow.
The company promised cuts to its fleet, which would
particularly effect dredging equipment. The cuts would also lead
to reduced staffing levels, it said.
"Net profit will be substantially lower than the
exceptionally strong 2015 result," the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by David Evans)