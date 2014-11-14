AMSTERDAM Nov 14 Dutch maritime services
company Boskalis raised its full-year net profit
forecast to 450 million euros ($560 million) on Friday and said
capital expenditure in 2014 would be lower than previously
announced.
The company, Europe's ninth largest construction and
engineering company, said its order book had grown slightly from
the previous quarter to 3.3 billion euros, despite a challenging
economic environment.
Full-year capital expenditure would be 275 million euros,
the company said. In August, it expected capital expenditure to
be about 300 million euros this year.
Boskalis said its net debt position had improved in the
third quarter, with the ratio of net debt to earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation, debt and amortisation at 0.7, well
below its upper limit of 3.
The profit forecast, raised from a mid-year statement that
the company would make net profit of at least 366 million euros,
does not include any possible impact from the 15 percent stake
in rival Fugro the company took earlier this month.
Fugro said the acquisition by Boskalis of 15 percent of its
outstanding capital was "unsolicited and unexpected", but that
it was interested in exploring a partnership.
Major contracts won by Boskalis in the third quarter
included dredging contracts in the Netherlands, Britain and on
the Suez Canal in Egypt.
Boskalis, which is also active in towing and large-scale
salvage operations, had sales of 3.1 billion euros in 2013 and
employs 11,000 staff. It is active in 75 countries and has a
fleet of more that 1,000 vessels.
(1 US dollar = 0.8039 euro)
