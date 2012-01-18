* Drugmaker hopes to double net profit in 2012

SARAJEVO, Jan 18 Bosnia's top drugs firm Bosnalijek expects to nearly double profit this year after its 2011 net profit rose 42 percent year-on-year on growing exports, the company's general manager said on Wednesday.

Edin Arslanagic said Sarajevo-based Bosnalijek posted a profit of 5.9 milion Bosnian marka ($3.85 million) in 2011 on revenues up 5 percent at 106.5 million marka.

Its exports, mainly to Russia, rose around 22 percent to 56 million marka from last year, he said.

"We will remain focused on developing our international business and we have ambitious business plans for the next three years," Arslanagic told a news conference.

The company expects annual revenue growth of 12 percent by 2014, he said.

In 2012 Bosnalijek will set aside 30 million marka for investment and increase the share of exports in its total sales to 60 percent from the current 53 percent, Arslanagic added.

Bosnia's Muslim-Croat federation government and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private equity arm, hold 19.3 percent and 8.4 percent stakes in Bosnalijek respectively.

The government has said it may put its stake in Bosnalijek up for sale this year.

Arslanagic however said that 2012 might not be good for the sell-off, explaining that a feasibility study by a Sarajevo-based economic institute had shown that the economic downturn meant there was no justification for the sale at the moment.

Other shareholders are employees, investment funds and the Libyan government, which in 2008 swapped $12.9 million in government debt for an 8.7 percent stake in the firm.

Bosnalijek shares traded 0.1 precent up at 8.1 marka on Wednesday. ($1=1.53 Bosnian marka) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Helen Massy-Beresford)