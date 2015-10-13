SARAJEVO Oct 13 Four miners were killed and two injured in a mine accident in central Bosnia early on Tuesday, most probably after an upper platform crashed down on them, a Bosnian regional television reported.

All other miners safely left the coal mine in Kakanj afterwards. The two injured miners were taken to a hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The accident took place around 0100 (2300 GMT). Mining inspectors were at the site to investigate the causes of the accident, the television said.

