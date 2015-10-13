SARAJEVO Oct 13 Four miners were killed and two
injured in a mine accident in central Bosnia early on Tuesday,
most probably after an upper platform crashed down on them, a
Bosnian regional television reported.
All other miners safely left the coal mine in Kakanj
afterwards. The two injured miners were taken to a hospital but
their injuries were not life-threatening.
The accident took place around 0100 (2300 GMT). Mining
inspectors were at the site to investigate the causes of the
accident, the television said.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Tom Heneghan)