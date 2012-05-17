* Q1 loss double than amount projected for whole of 2012
* Plans job cuts, delays borrowings
* Blames higher price of electricity, raw materials
SARAJEVO, May 17 Bosnia's sole aluminium smelter
Aluminij Mostar will cut jobs and kick-start additional cost
savings after reporting a first-quarter loss of 20 million
Bosnian marka ($13 million), double what it had expected for the
whole year.
The country's top exporter, located in the southern town of
Mostar, blamed the loss on higher electricity prices and
volatile raw materials costs. It had expected a loss of 10
million marka for 2012.
Aluminij did not specify the number of job cuts but did say
it would delay new borrowing, abolish overtime and start an
early-retirement programme.
"The alarm has set off, and unless these measures bring
results by July 1, we will launch further cuts," it said on its
website.
In March, Bosnian utility EPHZHB, which supplies Aluminij
with 125 megawatt-hours of electricity a year, increased prices
by about 12 percent.
Aluminij, with annual output of around 160,000 tonnes of
metal, posted a profit of 1.2 million marka last year.
It planned to finish this year an upgrade of its foundry to
boost annual output by 30,000 tonnes, much of it destined for
long-term partner Glencore International. It is now
unclear whether it is in a position to proceed with the plan.
Much of Aluminij's output goes to the construction and auto
industries in the European Union.
($1=1.538 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and
David Hulmes)