* Sees $6.6 mln loss in 2012 provided frozen power prices
* Regional regulator allowed for 12 pct price hike
* Aims to boost output by 30,000 tonnes in 2013
SARAJEVO, March 13 Bosnia's sole aluminium
smelter, Aluminij Mostar, expects to lose 10 million Bosnian
marka ($6.7 million) this year, but that would rise if
electricity prices go up, its general manager said on Tuesday.
Ivo Bradvica said Aluminij recorded a small profit of 1.2
million marka last year and forecast a nearly 10 million marka
loss this year as the price of the metal remains low while raw
materials and electricity prices rise.
"But this loss has been planned calculating the price of the
electricity at 48 euros per meggawatt-hour, and even the
smallest rise in the price would be unbearable for us," Bradvica
said in an interview for the company's annual magazine.
Aluminij, based in the southern town of Mostar, is Bosnia's
top exporter, with annual output of around 160,000 tonnes of
metal. It has constantly complained of high power prices, asking
the state to subside prices for strategic companies.
A regional power regulator in February allowed
Elektroprivreda HZHB (EPHZHB), Bosnia's smallest power utility,
to raise prices by up to 30 percent after if it was forced to
turn to expensive imports to make up for a shortfall caused by
record low water levels last year.
The EPHZHB, which supplies Aluminij with 125 MWh a year,
rose the price for Aluminij by 12 percent, Bradvica said, adding
that the smelter sued the utility over mismanagement.
Bradvica said Croatia's state power utility HEP has
recognised Aluminij as a strategic partner and decided to supply
it with 100 MWh under favourable prices this year. Croatia's TLM
company owns a 12 percent stake in Aluminij.
Bradvica said, however, that he hoped that Bosnia's
Muslim-Croat federation government, which owns a stake in the
smelter, would come out with a favourable solution over power
supplies.
Aluminij aims to finish an upgrade of its foundry in 2012 to
boost annual output by 30,000 tonnes, for which the main buyer
will be its long-time partner Glencore International,
Bradvica said.
Much of its output goes to the construction and auto
industries in the European Union.
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Will Waterman)