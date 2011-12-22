* Aluminij to end 2011 with small profit, expects loss next
year
* 2012 output, exports expected at 2011 level
* Privatisation delayed until ownership issue settled
(Adds details and background on projects plans, privatisation)
By Daria Sito-Sucic
MOSTAR, Bosnia, Dec 22 Bosnia's sole
aluminium smelter, Aluminij Mostar, will post a small profit
this year and expects a loss in 2012 due to lower prices on the
world market, General Manager Ivo Bradvica said on Thursday.
"The profit will not be high and I can only say that we
shall end the year positively," Bradvica told a year-end news
conference in the southern town of Mostar. "We forecast a loss
for next year."
Bradvica said the company posted a profit of 4.5 million
Bosnian marka ($3 million) in the first half of the year but was
hit in the last quarter by a fall in aluminium prices. It had a
loss of 13.4 million marka in 2010.
"The price of the metal in September hit its lowest level in
15 years while the prices for power and raw materials remained
the same," he said. "A loss next year will be inevitable."
He said he expected the Balkan country's top exporter to
maintain 2012 output at this year's 160,000 tonnes level.
"We plan to produce 129,000 tonnes of primary aluminium and
30,000 tonnes of finished aluminium products next year,"
Bradvica said. This is the maximum output under existing
capacities.
But he said the smelter, which is the largest producer of
aluminium in the Balkans, should complete an upgrade of its
foundry in 2012 which should boost annual output by an
additional 30,000 tonnes from 2013.
Aluminij signed a 7 million euro ($9.13 million) deal with
Austrian firm Hertwich Engineering GmbH to buy a new melting and
casting furnace, for which its long-time partner Glencore
International has provided the banking guarantees.
It has also regained control of its 20,000 tonnes per year
alumina storage in the Croatian port of Ploce - out of its
control since 1992 when the Bosnian war broke out - which should
help cut transportation costs for raw materials.
POWER PROBLEMS
Aluminij's priority is to find a permanent solution for its
power supplies, Bradvica said. The company was paying too much
for electricity and the state should subsidise prices for
strategic companies, he said.
He said that gasification of the smelter will be completed
by the end of December, and that Aluminij has finalised the
project documentation for the refurbishment of its 200 kilowatt
power sub-station.
Bradvica said that he expected exports, which were up by
more than 20 percent this year, to continue to rise next year.
He said that privatisation of the smelter, delayed for
years, would not proceed before the company settles its ongoing
ownership dispute with a regional government.
A 2007 agreement between the government of Bosnia's
Muslim-Croat federation and Aluminij to set ownership stakes in
the company at 40 percent each has expired and Bradvica said the
deal is no longer valid.
Croatian company TLM owns a 12 percent stake in Aluminij and
small shareholders the rest.
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and David Cowell)