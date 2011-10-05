* Returns to pre-crisis level thanks to local demand

* Expects to boost output by 10 percent in 2012

ZENICA, Bosnia Oct 5 Bosnian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Zenica, a unit of world steel major ArcelorMittal , said it expects to return to pre-crisis production levels sooner than previously thought this year, with a further boost seen for 2012.

"This year we will reach an output of 650,000 tonnes of steel and increase it by 10 percent in 2012," the company's Government Affairs Manager Seid Kapetanovic told Reuters on the sidelines of a metal sector fair on Wednesday.

The steelmaker, based in the central town of Zenica, had previously said it did not expect to return to pre-crisis production levels before 2012, despite some signs of recovery in the market.

Kapetanovic said steel consumption in the domestic market has increased 50 percent this year after a 35 percent gain last year, and it remained healthy in North Africa.

He said demand has remained weak in neighbouring Western Balkans countries, however, in particular Serbia and Croatia, as well as in the European Union.

The Luxembourg-based group this week confirmed it will halt steel production at its plant in Sestao, Spain in November and December. Since September it has said it will idle some production lines in Germany, France, Luxembourg and Spain, due to weaker steel demand in Europe.

ArcelorMittal Zenica produced 590,000 tonnes of metal in 2010 after lower demand in 2009 forced it to cut both output and sales to around 300,000 tonnes of metal. In 2008 it had output of close to 634,000 tonnes of steel.

The company produces steel mainly for the construction and infrastructure sectors that were hit hard by the global economic crisis but have shown some signs of recovery this year.

Its partner, iron ore miner ArcelorMittal Prijedor, last year produced 1.4 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate and has planned to increase output by a quarter this year.

Steel demand in the Balkan country in the medium-to-long term could get a boost from expected investment in infrastructure projects such as the construction of a north-to-south highway, energy and reconstruction of railway network.

The metal sector the key to the impoverished Bosnia, with exports accounting for about 80 percent of total output. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Hans-Juergen Peters)