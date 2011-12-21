BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Dec 21 Steel major ArcelorMittal has expressed interest in raising its majority stake in Bosnia's Prijedor iron ore unit by acquiring state-owned shares, a regional industry minister said on Wednesday.

"ArcelorMittal has sent a letter of intention to acquire the state stake in Ljubija iron ore mines and we are currently reviewing the offer," Serb Republic Industry, Energy and Mining Minister Zeljko Kovacevic told Reuters.

ArcelorMittal owns a 51 percent stake in the Prijedor iron ore unit, while majority state-owned Ljubija iron ore mines control the remaining stake in the joint venture.

The Serb Republic government holds a 70 percent stake in the Ljubija mines and investment funds and small shareholders control 20 percent and 10 percent stake, respectively.

Kovacevic said the government has launched preliminary talks with the world's top steel maker but the price issue has not yet been put on table. He said the total value of Ljubija mines was estimated at 50 million Bosnian marka ($33.4 million).

ArcelorMittal Prijedor, located in northwestern Bosnia, said last week it would meet its output target of 1,850,000 tonnes of ore for 2011, or 30 percent up from 2010, even after a railway strike halted production for several weeks.

Bosnia's sole steel maker, ArcelorMittal Zenica, located in central Bosnia, has said it expects to return to pre-crisis output level of 650,000 tonnes in 2011, thanks to increased domestic demand. It expects output rise of 10 percent in 2012. ($1=1.496 Bosnian marka) (Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing By Elaine Hardcastle)