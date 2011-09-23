* Bosnia's banks record H1 profit after 2010 loss

* Reforms a hostage to political instability

By Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO, Sept 23 Bosnia's banks have returned to profit in the first half of this year following cost-cutting measures and a steadying in the level of provisions against bad debt, officials said on Friday.

"The banks posted a profit of 83 million Bosnian marka ($57 million), which is a modest result compared to a capital investment of 2.5 billion marka but far better than the last year," said Mijo Misic, secretary general of Bosnia's banking association.

Bosnia's banks, which are 80 percent foreign-owned, lost 103 million marka in 2010.

Misic said that job and other cost cuts had reduced banks' operating costs this year by around 150 million marka, and that some banks boosted their capital.

Austrian Hypo Group Alpe Adria, which established separate banks in the country's two regions - the Muslim-Croat federation and the Serb Republic - boosted capital in both banks last and this year to avoid liquidity problems.

Other major foreign banks in Bosnia are units of Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit , as well as units of Austrian Reiffeisen Bank International .

"Provisions for possible credit losses have not risen from the same period of the last year, which is a good indicator," Misic said but added it was difficult to make a forecast for the whole year.

He said provisions have doubled over the past 30 months to 1.1 billion marka or 18.7 percent of the total credit portfolio and could rise further, hitting profits.

Misic also said that non-performing loans, which stood at 11.8 percent at the end of June, were also expected to rise.

Other officials said that banking sector has been the healthiest part of the financial system in Bosnia despite the slow pace of reforms in previous years.

"Reforms slowed down in the last years and the main reason is a chaotic political situation," said Bosnia's former central bank governor Peter Nicholl.

Bosnia has not formed a central government since elections last October because of political and ethnic bickering feuding.

(1$=1.454 Bosnian marka) (Editing by David Cowell)