SARAJEVO May 9 Bosnia's BH Telecom will pay an annual dividend of 1.73 marka per share, the same level as the last three years, after it reported a 2013 net profit of 116.6 million marka ($83.2 million).

Shares in the Sarajevo-based company, the largest of three telecoms companies in Bosnia, traded flat on Friday at 19.50 marka.

(1$=1.402 Bosnian marka)

