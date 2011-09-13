* BH Telecom net profit down 10.5 pct y/y

* Market loss due to public procurement law-minister

* Privately-owned m:tel ups market share in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Sept 13 Bosnia's top telecoms firm BH Telecom saw its first-half net profit slide 10.5 percent from the same period of 2010, the government said on Tuesday, and blamed its loss of market share on unfavourable laws.

BH Telecom revealed first-half net profit of 59.1 million Bosnian marka ($41.2 million) in a financial report published by the regional securities commission. Its management declined to comment on the fall.

The largest of Bosnia's three telecoms firms, BH operates mainly in the Muslim-dominated areas of the Muslim-Croat federation, an autonomous region that makes up Bosnia along with the Serb Republic.

HT Mostar, based in the southern town of Mostar, operates mainly in the Croat-dominated areas of the federation.

M:tel , majority owned by Serbia's state-owned Telekom Srbija, is based in the Serb Republic but has expanded operations across the Balkan country. It has reported first- half net profit up 8 percent to 50 million marka.

M:tel is increasingly taking market share from BH, which covered more than 50 percent of Bosnia's market of around 3.8 million people in fixed-line and mobile telephony and Internet services.

Enver Bijedic, the minister for transport and communications in the Muslim-Croat federation government, blamed lengthy public procurement practices for the loss of market share of state-owned BH Telecom and HT Mostar.

"The rise in the number of mobile subscribers of m:tel is caused by the public procurement law," Bijedic told Reuters.

"Its huge advantage over the federation telecoms is that it operates as a private company in Bosnia and does not come under this law, while our operators must abide by it, often losing lots of precious time in repeated procedures," he said.

M:tel has reported first-half revenue up 4 percent to 240.3 million marka and investments of 24.5 million marka. BH reported first-half revenue of 287.4 million marka and investment of around 60 million. (Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by)