Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SARAJEVO May 21 Bosnia's leading telecoms company, BH Telecom, will pay an annual dividend of 1.73 marka per share, the same level as the last two years, after it reported a 2012 net profit of 131.7 million marka ($86.53 million).
Shares in the Sarajevo-based company, the largest of the three telecoms companies in Bosnia, were up 0.28 percent on Tuesday at 17.85 marka.
($1=1.522 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)