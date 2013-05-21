SARAJEVO May 21 Bosnia's leading telecoms company, BH Telecom, will pay an annual dividend of 1.73 marka per share, the same level as the last two years, after it reported a 2012 net profit of 131.7 million marka ($86.53 million).

Shares in the Sarajevo-based company, the largest of the three telecoms companies in Bosnia, were up 0.28 percent on Tuesday at 17.85 marka.

