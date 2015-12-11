UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SARAJEVO Dec 11 Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic said on Friday it aims to raise 57 million Bosnian marka ($32 million) via auctions of treasury bills and domestic bonds this month to make up for a lack of IMF funds for its 2015 budget.
It said it will issue 12 million marka worth of six-month treasury bills on Dec. 21 and 45 million Bosnian marka worth of domestic bonds on Dec. 28. The bonds will carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.5 percent, the regional finance ministry said.
Last week, the region increased its 2015 budget by 2.5 percent to cover a 6.9 percent rise in debt issuance, compared with its original plan to help pay for maturing debt.
Bosnia's two regions, the Serb Republic and Bosniak-Croat Federation, badly need cash to plug their budget gaps, which together amount to about 1 billion marka, after they failed to secure a new IMF loan. The previous loan expired in June.
Both had drawn up budgets assuming they would get IMF funds. ($1 = 1.787 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
