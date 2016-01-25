SARAJEVO Jan 25 Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic aims to raise 33 million Bosnian marka ($18.2 million) via an auction of three-year domestic bond on Feb. 8 to help pay maturing debt in the absence of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The bonds will carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.5 percent, the region's finance ministry said on Monday, adding that the auction will be carried out via the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE).

Bosnia's two regions, the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, badly need cash to plug their budget gaps or finance maturing debt after they failed to secure a new loan from the IMF due to delays in carrying out economic reforms.

The Serb Republic's 2016 budget envisages the debt payment at 669 million marka, or 31.2 percent up from 2015. ($1 = 1.809 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Matt Robinson)