* Opposition walks out of parliament; unions protest outside
* Says budget did not clearly set out deficit, debt
* Budget passed in emergency session to meet IMF deadline
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Dec 8 Bosnia's autonomous
Serb Republic approved a budget for 2014 late on Saturday after
opposition deputies walked out in protest at what they said were
unclear proposals being pushed through in an emergency
parliamentary session.
Each one of Bosnia's state and regional governments had to
meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deadline of Dec. 9 to
secure new funds and approve a larger stand-by loan.
Bosnia's two regions, the Federation dominated by Muslim
Bosniaks and Croats, and the Serb Republic, urgently need the
cash to plug soaring deficits in their 2013 and 2014 budgets.
The Federation passed a 2014 budget on Friday. The national
parliament, comprising deputies from both regions, has yet to
set a date for the vote on next year's budget.
A delay in its adoption may cause problems with the
disbursement of a new 48 million euro ($66 million) installment
under an IMF two-year 385 million euro loan, and its extension
and enlargement by additional 150 million euro.
The IMF has asked that Bosnia's consolidated deficit of
government budgets should meet a 2 percent target in 2014.
Serb Republic opposition deputies said that the budget of 2
billion Bosnian marka (1 billion euro) did not clearly set out
the size of its deficit and how it will be covered.
The budget revenues were projected at 1.62 billion marka and
spending at 1.53 billion marka. Debt payments amounted to nearly
490 million. Long-term borrowing, including the IMF funds, was
245 million and short-term borrowing 45 million.
Trade unions for public sector workers, including teachers
and policemen, protested on Saturday outside parliament
demanding their wages be raised 5 percent. The government cut
the wages of public employees last year.