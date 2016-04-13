SARAJEVO, April 13 Bosnia's central bank is introducing a negative interest rate on commercial banks' reserves that exceed the obligatory reserve rate of 10 percent to boost lending, the bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank, which does not charge banks for keeping their money reserves with it, has decided to introduce a fee for the banks' surplus reserves equal to 50 percent of interest rates that the European Central Bank charges for commercial bank deposits, it said.

With this decision, the bank wants to "encourage commercial banks to use this money surplus to lend to the population and enterprises", it said in a statement, explaining that banks' obligatory reserves have recorded a continuous growth, reaching 2.5 billion Bosnian marka ($1.4 billion).

The banks in Bosnia, which are majority foreign-owned, have cut lending since the economic crisis in 2008, saying there was a shortage of good projects to support with loans.

The bank said the decision will come into effect on July 1.

(1$ = 1.731 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Adrian Croft)