(Corrects title of Cacic in 6th para from prime minister.
Repeats corrected story that was erased for technical reasons)
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, July 13 Bosnia's Serb
Republic and neighbouring Croatia agreed on Friday to jointly
build a 300 megawatt hydro power plant on Bosnia's Trebisnjica
river in the south near the Croatian Adriatic city of Dubrovnik.
Croatia is hoping to reduce its dependence on energy
imports, while Bosnia is the sole energy exporter in the Western
Balkans, due in part to its plentiful hydro potential.
The prime minister of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic,
Aleksandar Dzombic, said the cost of the project - 180 million
euros ($219.31 million) - would be split equally between the
region's power utility EPRS and Croatia's utility HEP.
It will be the second joint hydro project between the two
former Yugoslav republics.
Dzombic said construction would start next year and be
completed in 2016, when the Dubrovnik 2 power plant will be
connected to the grid.
Croatian Deputy Prime Minister Radimir Cacic said they would
agree later on how the energy produced by the plant would be
shared.
Croatia, due to join the European Union on July 1, 2013,
imports up to 30 percent of its electricity consumption at a
cost of 400 million euros per year.
Its state power board HEP plans to invest 19.1 billion kuna
($3.2 billion) in production, transmission and distribution
facilities by 2016 and may issue bonds abroad to raise some of
the funds..
New investment is needed in power plants and grids across
the region after the energy sector fell into disrepair during
the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
($1 = 0.8208 euros)
(Reporting by Gordana Katana; writing by Maja Zuvela; editing
by James Jukwey)