SARAJEVO, June 30 The power regulator in
Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic on Tuesday suspended a
decision to allow the region's power utility ERS to
raise electricity prices by an average 8.76 percent from July,
citing legal and technical problems.
The price increase, announced earlier this month, caused an
uproar among the country's opposition political parties, which
requested an emergency parliamentary session to debate the move.
The electricity price is a politically sensitive issue in
the Balkan country, where power bills consume a large slice of
household income, especially in the winter. The increase was the
first in five years.
Last week, Serb Republic Energy Minister Petar Djokic said
the regulator's decision was final and binding, and could be
reversed only by a court ruling.
Bosnia completed a liberalisation of its power market in
January, which means households can choose their preferred
supplier. But the country's three majority state-run power
utilities, which all sell power below market price, are expected
to retain their dominant position.
Bosnia's leading power utility EPBiH and the
smaller utility EPHZHB, located in Bosnia's other
autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, increased their
rates in January by 4.3 percent and nearly 2 percent
respectively.
Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro
power and the rest from coal-fired plants, making it one of the
few countries in the Balkans able to export electricity.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Gordana Katana; Editing by
Jane Merriman)