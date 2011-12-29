* Posts profit of $4.3 mln, output of 7,400 GWh

By Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO, Dec 29 Bosnia's top utility Elektroprivreda BH (EPBiH) expects to swing to a profit of 6.5 million Bosnian marka ($4.3 million) in 2011 after year-ago loss and do better next year despite forecasts for lower output, its general manager said on Thursday.

A 13 percent rise in prices to 56 euros per MWh for the utility's surplus power from a year earlier helped boost profits, Elvedin Grabovica said.

"This creates the basis for optimism that we shall accomplish even better business results next year," Grabovica told a year-end news conference.

Low levels of rivers due to drought this year have hit hydro power production, forcing many utilities in the Balkans to buy electricity on the spot market on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, boosting power prices in the region.

The company recorded a loss of 16.3 million marka in 2010 due to high operating costs and low electricity prices, even as its electricity output rose 2 percent to 7,200 GWh.

Output at the Sarajevo-based company was up 2.7 percent to nearly 7,400 gigawatt-hours thanks to the maximum utilisation of coal-fired plants, which offset weaker hydro power production, Grabovica said.

"This year we had maximum power output, maximum purchase of coal, maximum price of coal and maximum sale of electricity," he said.

But Grabovica warned the output will probably go down in 2012 due to the reconstruction of a unit at its 450 MW Tuzla coal-fired plant.

He also said that this year marked the worst hydro conditions in 50 years and EPBiH produced only 15 percent of power from hydro generation, compared with 30 percent in 2010.

Bosnia generally gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power, while the rest comes from coal-fired plants.

Grabovica said that EPBiH in 2011 invested a total of 186 million marka in the production capacities and distribution network, and planned to invest 224 million marka in 2012.

EPBiH will launch the construction of the 20 MW Vranduk hydro-power plant, the 46 MW Podvelezje wind farm and 15 small hydro-power plants on the Neretvica river with combined capacity of 26 MW, all worth 348 million marka.

Grabovica said the company was launching negotiations and finalising financial plans on the construction of a new unit at its communist-era coal-fired Tuzla plant.

EPBiH, the largest of the Balkan country's three power companies, operates three hydro-power plants and two coal-fired plants.

EPBiH, the largest of the Balkan country's three power companies, operates three hydro-power plants and two coal-fired plants.

Unlike other countries in the emerging Balkans, which rely on imports to cover much of their consumption, Bosnia is able to export power, helped by its hydro potential.