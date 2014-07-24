* MPs approve Chinese consortium to build $1 bln unit
* China's Exim bank to finance 85 pct of the project
* Alstom, Siemens to provide equipment
SARAJEVO, July 24 The parliament of Bosnia's
autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation approved a Chinese
consortium on Thursday as the preferred bidder to build a 450
megawatt coal-fired power generation unit worth 785.6 million
euro ($1.06 billion).
The consortium, which includes China Gezhouba Group
and Guandong Electric Power Design, was the only
valid bidder after Hitachi pulled out of the race.
The project at the Tuzla power plant in northern Bosnia is
one of the largest investments in the Balkan country's energy
infrastructure, which needs upgrading as many of its coal-fired
plants are past their prime.
"Now that we have the parliament's agreement, we shall start
the negotiations with the final bidder and expect to sign
contracts over the next two months," said Elvedin Grabovica, the
general manager of Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH.
Grabovica told parliament the new unit at the Tuzla plant
would remain fully owned by EPBiH, as well as its capacity and
output. EPBiH is majority-owned by the Federation government.
He said the consortium will contract French and German
engineering groups Alstom and Siemens to
provide the equipment. China's Exim bank would
finance 85 percent of the project and EPBiH the remaining 15
percent.
The Tuzla plant currently has six units and produces around
3,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity a year.
Hitachi withdrew its bid in April citing an unfavourable
political situation in Bosnia, after violent protests over
unemployment and corruption that started in Tuzla in February
and then spread across the Federation. The protests have since
died down.
($1 = 0.7418 Euros)
