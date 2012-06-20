* China Development Bank to fund construction of plant
* Dongfang Electric to provide equipment, carry out work
* Plant seen on stream in 2016 at latest
* Set to produce 2,000 GWh of electricity per year
By Gordan Katana
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, June 20 Britain-based Energy
Financing Team (EFT) on Wednesday agreed to a 350 million euro
($443.7 million) loan deal with China Development Bank to fund
the construction of a 300 megawatt coal-fired plant in northern
Bosnia.
The trading and investment group, which focuses on central
and southeast Europe power markets, won a 30-year concession in
2008 to build the plant at Stanari worth 550 million euros but
put the plans on hold in 2010 due to a lack of funds.
"We are in position now to kick-start the construction in 60
to 90 days," EFT Group Chairman Vuk Hamovic told reporters,
adding the plant would be put on stream by the end of 2015 or
early in 2016.
EFT picked Dongfang Electric Corp, one of
China's top power equipment makers, to provide equipment and
carry out construction at a cost of $415 million.
Chinese investors are increasingly targeting energy projects
in the Balkans, boosting their presence and showing a
willingness to take bigger risks than European rivals in a
potentially lucrative market with good links to the European
Union and scope for prices to rise.
The Stanari plant will have an annual output of 2,000
gigawatt-hours and will create 850 jobs once it is connected to
the grid, Hamovic said. It will burn lignite from the adjacent
Stanari mines, which EFT reopened in 2005.
The quality of lignite, which has a small percentage of
sulphur, is thought to be the best in the region and will help
the future plant comply with tight EU emissions standards.
In 2010 EFT was awarded another concession to build a 100
million euro hydro power plant on the Neretva river in
southeastern Bosnia with a capacity of 35 MW and annual output
of 76 GWh.
Last year EFT delivered 41.2 TWh of electricity in 20
countries, with sales amounting to 2.17 billion euros, it said.
($1 = 0.7889 euros)
(Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing By Michael Kahn and David
Holmes)