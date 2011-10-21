SARAJEVO Oct 21 Bosnia's second largest power utility Elektroprivreda RS (EPRS) on Friday issued a tender for the sale of its 626,180 megawatt-hours of power surplus in the first half of 2012.

EPRS invited both international and domestic bidders to place their bids by October 31. It said 58,060 MWh is guaranteed supply while 568,120 MWh is non-guaranteed supply.

The electricity will be supplied through interconnections of 110 KV, 220 KV and 400 KV transmission lines, in line with standard terms and conditions that apply to European Interconnection, it said.

The state-run utility produced 2,882 GWh of electricity in the first half of 2011, 3.5 percent above its target on the back of substantial hydro power capacity.

EPRS provides power to Serb-dominated parts of Bosnia while the country's other two utilities, the Sarajevo-based Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) and Mostar-based EPHZHB, operate in Bosnia's other autonomous region, the Muslim-Croat federation.

Bosnia gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydropower while the rest comes from coal-fired plants.

Unlike other countries in the Balkans that rely on imports to cover much of their consumption, Bosnia is able to export electricity due in part to its hydro capacity. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)