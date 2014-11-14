SARAJEVO Nov 14 Five companies and consortia
have submitted final bids for a venture with Bosnia's top power
utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) to build a 20
megawatt (MW) Vranduk hydropower plant on the Bosna river, EPBiH
said on Friday.
Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from
hydropower and the rest from coal-fired plants, making it one of
the few countries in the Balkans able to export electricity.
The utility said it has received bids for the 75 million
euro ($93.41 million) project from China's Dongfang Electric
Corp and Austrian construction firm Strabag
in a consortium with a unit of Croatian engineering
group Koncar.
A consortium led by Slovenian builder RIKO, an Italian
builder Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti, as well as Turkish
Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret, have also submitted bids.
An EPBiH spokeswoman said the company would complete the
evaluation of the final bids by mid-December.
The project will help EPBiH improve its mix of energy supply
and add 96.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power a year.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
and European Investment Bank (EIB) have extended 26 million
euros and 37.5 million euros in loans respectively for the
project, with EPBiH financing the remainder.
EPBiH, the largest of Bosnia's three power utilities,
operates two coal-fired plants and three hydropower plants, with
combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively.
(1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro)
