SARAJEVO, July 26 Bosnia's top power utility
Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) reported outages on
Thursday at two 200 megawatt units at its coal-fired Tuzla plant
in northern Bosnia.
"Work to put the units back on line are underway and we
expect them back on Friday," a company official told Reuters.
EPBiH runs two coal-fired plants and three hydro plants with
a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively. A
prolonged drought lowered its the hydro power output to 3,280
gigawatt-hours in the first half of 2012, or 42 percent below
target.
