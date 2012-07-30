SARAJEVO, July 30 Bosnia's top power utility
EPBiH restarted two 200 megawatt units at its Tuzla
coal-fired power plant over the weekend after an unplanned
outage had shut them down on July 26, a spokesman said on
Monday.
"The two units are reconnected to the power grid and are
operating normally," the official told Reuters without giving a
reason for the outages.
EPBiH runs two coal-fired plants and three hydro power
plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW,
respectively. A prolonged drought lowered its hydro power output
to 3,280 GWh in the first half of 2012, or 42 percent below
target.
