(Refiles to remove editing notes from headline)

* H1 hydro output 42 pct below target

* 215 MW coal unit overhaul to hit 2012 output

* Tender for new 450 MW coal unit expected next week

SARAJEVO, July 18 A prolonged drought lowered the hydro power output of Bosnia's top utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) to 3,280 gigawatt-hours in the first half of 2012, 42 percent below target, a company official said on Wednesday.

Bosnia, normally the only net power exporter in the Western Balkans, produces about 40 percent of its energy from hydro power, while the remainder is generated by ageing coal-fired plants.

"In the first half of this year hydro accounted for only 18 percent of the total output," Mirsad Sabanovic, EPBiH's supply and trade manager, told Reuters.

Weather forecasters expect the heatwave across the Western Balkans to continue until late August.

Elvedin Grabovica , EPBiH's general manager, said that total output for 2012 is expected to be 20 percent less than in 2011, partly because of the continuing overhaul of a 215 MW unit at the Tuzla coal-fired plant, which should be complete by the end of the year.

EPBiH, operates three hydro-power plants and two coal-fired plants. Its first-half profit this year rose to 6 million Bosnian marka ($3.77 million), eclipsing the 2011 full-year figure of only 1.5 million marka.

Grabovica said that the company will next week invite potential partners to take part in the construction of a new 450 MW unit at the Tuzla plant at an estimated cost of 1.5 billion marka. ($1=1.59 Bosnian marka)

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by David Goodman)