SARAJEVO, Sept 10 Bosnian power utility EPBiH has extended by two weeks to Sept. 28 the deadline for submission of non-binding bids for the construction of a 450 megawatt coal-fired unit at its Tuzla power plant.

"The deadline was put off after a request from several potential partners, who said they need more time to produce formal bids," EPBiH spokeswoman Midheta Kurspahic told Reuters on Monday.

The project will be one of the largest investments into the Balkan country's energy infrastructure, which requires heavy investment because many of its coal-fired plants are way past their prime and consumption is forecast to grow.

The construction cost of a new unit at the Tuzla plant in northern Bosnia was put at 1.5 billion Bosnian marka ($974 million). The plant currently has six units and produces 3,100 GWh of electricity a year.

EPBiH said that its tender panel will shortlist the candidates for further negotiations after Sept. 28. ($1 = 1.54 Bosnian marka)

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by David Goodman)