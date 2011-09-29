SARAJEVO, Sept 29 Bosnia's second-largest power utility, Elektroprivreda RS, produced 2,882 gigawatt-hours of electricity in the first half of 2011, 3.5 percent above its target, the regional energy minister said, but he gave no comparable figure for the prior year.

The output was achieved on the back of substantial hydro power capacity, Serb Republic Energy Minister Zeljko Kovacevic told reporters on Thursday, but it also followed a particularly strong performance in 2010. EPRS is located in the Serb Republic, one of Bosnia's two postwar autonomous regions.

The state-run utility generated a pretax profit of 15.5 million Bosnia marka ($10.8 million) in the first half, but Kovacevic also gave no profit figure for the first half of last year. It posted a profit of 36 million marka in 2010.

Its revenues in the January-July period amounted to 310 million marka, up 6 percent from the same period last year, of which 277.2 million marka was generated from power sales.

EPRS provides power to Serb-dominated parts of Bosnia and also exports some electricity. Besides EPRS, Sarajevo-based Elektroprivreda BiH and Mostar-based Elektroprivreda HZHB operate in Bosnia's other autonomous half, the Muslim-Croat federation.

Bosnia gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power and the rest coming from coal-fired plants.

Unlike other countries in the Western Balkans that rely on imports to cover much of their consumption, Bosnia is a net exporter due in part to its hydro capacity. ($1= 1.43 Bosnian marka) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Jane Baird)