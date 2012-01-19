* EPRS produced a total 5,300 GWh in 2011

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Jan 19 Power output at Bosnia's second largest power utility Elektroprivreda RS (EPRS) fell 43 percent in 2011 as a prolonged drought in the Balkans pushed water levels to record lows, a government official said on Thursday.

The utility, located in the Serb Republic, one of Bosnia's two postwar autonomous regions, produced close to 5,300 gigawatt-hours of electricity, with hydro at only 80 percent of the set target, regional Energy Minister Zeljko Kovacevic said.

"The bad hydrology situation in the second half of the year, especially its last two months, is the main reason behind the fall," Kovacevic told Reuters.

He said that EPRS, which runs three big and several small hydro power plants with a combined installed capacity of 617 MW, has been forced to use its coal-fired plants at maximum capacity, as well as to import power, as winter weather spurred demand.

Kovacevic said that two coal-fired plants produced a record 3,449 GWh of electricity, or 4.2 percent above plan, to offset hydro output.

"Hydrology, however, improved this month and EPRS is again in position to export," he said.

The government, which runs EPRS, has approved exports of 95,332 MWh in January and 111,360 MWh in February, with scope to reduce the quantity by 20 percent if water levels fall again, Kovacevic said.

EPRS provides power to Serb-dominated parts of Bosnia, while the country's other two utilities, Sarajevo-based Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) and Mostar-based EPHZHB, operate in Bosnia's other autonomous half, the Muslim-Croat federation.

Bosnia gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power while the rest comes from coal-fired plants.

Unlike other countries in the Balkans which rely on imports to cover much of their consumption, Bosnia is able to export electricity due in part to its hydro capacity. (Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason Neely)