* Second film follows man conceived during a wartime rape
* Up to 30,000 women believed raped during Bosnian war
* Film confronts stigma facing 'invisible children'
By Daria Sito-Sucic
GORAZDE, Bosnia, March 24 Alen Muhic, who was
conceived when his mother was raped by a soldier in wartime,
says he would not have had the courage to search for his parents
were it not for the film cameras that followed him.
His painful quest is documented in "An Invisible Child's
Trap", the second documentary feature about Muhic, the son of a
Muslim Bosniak woman and a Bosnian Serb soldier who repeatedly
raped her during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.
In Bosnian film-maker Semsudin Gegic's first film about
Muhic in 2005, the boy became the first child to publicly speak
out against the stigma surrounding him and others like him in
Bosnia for having been conceived by rape during the war.
Premiered on Monday in the Muhic's hometown of Gorazde in
eastern Bosnia, the second documentary takes another unique step
in confronting the prejudice faced by these children as they
become young adults.
Muhic was abandoned by his mother, who gave birth having
hidden the pregnancy from her family. He only learned he was
adopted from schoolyard taunts when he was 10 -- a shock that
triggered a lasting identity crisis.
Around 100,000 people were killed during the Bosnian war
between Orthodox Serbs, Muslim Bosniaks and Catholic Croats.
Between 25,000 and 30,000 women and girls are believed to
have been raped during the hostilities, according to the
Sarajevo University Institute for Research of Crimes Against
Humanity and International Law, which produced the film.
Sixty-two Bosnians are recorded by the authorities as having
been born of wartime rape, according to a Bosnian association
for women raped in wartime called "Women - The Victims of War",
which has 25,000 members.
Most of the babies were left in orphanages where their
origin was concealed from them, which is they came to be known
as 'invisible children', according to researchers into the
phenomenon of rapes during the war and their aftermath.
Muhic's biological father was tried and convicted of rape in
2007. He was later released on appeal, conditional on having to
meet Muhic if the child requested it.
Gegic saw potential for a follow-up to Muhic's story.
"I promised him that we shall make the second movie in which
we will search for my biological parents," Muhic told Reuters.
"After he called me last year to ask about it, I first had
to think it through, to clear my mind to decide on such a major
step that means so much to me. But then I accepted."
The new documentary shows that when Muhic requests to meet
his father, his father fails to turn up and continues to avoid
any contact. Muhic's mother lives abroad with a new family and
also refuses to meet him.
"Alen Muhic is the first among thousands of invisible
children who was courageous enough to speak up," Gegic said.
"In all countries of the world, there are such children who
are removed from the society and public eye."
Muhic cried after the film was shown to a packed cinema in
Gorazde, where the audience gave him standing ovations. "It is
so moving," said a women who gave her first name Arnela, choking
in tears.
After announcing the film on Facebook, Muhic said he
received an outpouring of support from well-wishers, including
women who were raped, parents who adopted children with the same
background as him, and from children in orphanages, expressing
their thanks for his advice.
"The first film resulted in freeing my identity; this second
film was aimed at revealing who these people are, who is the man
who raped my mother and who is my mother," Muhic, a tall man who
works as a medical technician in the town hospital, said.
"For years, I have felt angry and ashamed but now I feel
really at peace. I have found the answers to many questions."
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson and
Raissa Kasolowsky)