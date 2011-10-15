SARAJEVO Oct 15 Fire has engulfed much of
Bosnia's Hutovo Blato nature reserve, killing many birds and
animals, the park manager said on Saturday.
The blaze broke out early on Friday in an inaccessible
section of the park and was fanned by strong winds across 80
percent of Bosnia's largest reserve before being extinguished on
Saturday afternoon.
"The fire killed many birds, as well as mammals and
reptiles. The vegetation was destroyed totally and the feeding
chain is completely disturbed," said Nikola Zovko, manager of
the park that attracts thousands of tourists every year.
"The damage is enormous," he said, adding the fire may have
been started deliberately.
Hutovo Blato, on the list of Bird Life International's
Important Bird Areas, is a unique natural reserve composed
mainly of sub-Mediterranean marshland near the Adriatic coast
created by an underground system of the Krupa river.
It is home to more than 240 types of migrating birds. In the
migration season, tens of thousands of birds fill the lake and
its surroundings.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela)